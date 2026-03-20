Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi At Ani

Celebrate your special events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented on Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,400 (which includes the cleaning fee) plus GET and a $500 security deposit or from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,200 (which includes the cleaning fee) plus GET and a $500 security deposit.

On Sundays, the Center can be rented from 1:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,050 (which includes the cleaning fee) plus GET and a $500 security deposit.

If alcohol is provided and/or served, there is an additional fee of $300 and you must hire two licensed bartenders.

If alcohol is BYOB or placed in coolers, there is an additional fee of $500.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays by appointment only. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

Bayanihan Feeding Program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi) and Maui Adult Day Care.

Through June 30, 2025, a total of 36,557 lunches have been distributed.

Teams serving during the month of June 2025 include Confederation International Association of Samahang Ilocano Group, Kīhei and Lahaina Seventh Day Adventist Church, Maui County Federal Credit Union, Maui Filipino Community Council, Miss Maui USA, and Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawai‘i.

There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. Create a Team by contacting Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

The Bayanihan Feeding Program is a partnership with Maui Food Bank and is supported by grants from Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i and Nareit Hawai‘i.

Enhance®Fitness for Kūpuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes are continuing. Offered in partnership with the County of Maui, Office on Aging, classes are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.; from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is an exercise program for those over 50 years of age that improves cardiovascular fitness, strength, flexibility and balance. Since July 2022 and through May 2025, there have been 944 classes with seventy-five participants. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudettte Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Seed and Harvest Dinner

The Seed and Harvest Dinner was held on Saturday, July 12 at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Twenty-three scholars were awarded a total of Thirty-One Thousand Dollars. Throughout the evening several scholars shared their talents: RJ Arconado (Invocation); Meldge Ponce (Star Spangled Banner); Maomi Alexa Llaguno (Pambansang Awit); RJ Arconado, Karisa Bayudan, Sarah Nicole Cariaga, and Cameron Ibea (Alma Mater); Ava Torres (Binasuan and Tinikling); Emily Sloper (Art work); Willyn Domingo (Short Movie); and Jonah Tapaoan (Escrima demonstration).

Alexis Viloria, a 2021 Binhi at Ani Scholar and recent graduate of Stanford University hosted the event.

Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. installed the 2025–2026 Binhi at Ani Board of Directors: President Arnel Alvarez, Vice President Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, Secretary Jared Agtunong, Assistant Secretary Edward Garcia, Treasurer Edward Evangelista, Assistant Treasurer Levi Aguinaldo, Auditor Rogelio Yadao, Immediate Past President Melen Agcolicol, and Directors Delia Buduan, Marcia Paranada, Lawrence Pascua, Madelyne Pascua, Greg “Jay” Peros, Hayde Sim, Hedy Udarbe and Brianne Zamora.

Serving on the Advisory Board of Binhi at Ani are Pliny Arenas, James “Kimo” Apana, Vince Bagoyo Jr., Leah Belmonte, Debbie Cabebe, Dean Duque, Luis Hokoana, Marian Horikawa-Barth, Jason Koga, Jacquelyn McCandless, Alvin “Kai” Pelayo, Chris Rabang, Brandi Saragosa, Stephen West, Tante Urban and Jamie Yap.

Florante Garcia serves as Operations Manager, Jeanice Paa serves as Assistant Operations Manager while Alfredo Evangelista serves as Legal Counsel.

Summer at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center

Since July 7, there have been a variety of free classes featuring Philippine Cultural Dance taught by Madelyne Pascua, Art Classes for Youth taught by Philip Sabado and Introduction to Escrima for Youth taught by Brian Aganos.

The program ends on Thursday, July 31 with a Presentation at 6 p.m.

Maui Filipino Community Council

Bernadette Amorio Acaso will compete in the upcoming Miss Hawai‘i Filipina Pageant, scheduled for August 9 on Kaua‘i; at the Kaua‘i War Memorial Convention Hall, held during the annual United Filipino Council of Hawai‘i convention.

The Council recently announced its 2025 scholarship recipients: Rachael Bandy, a Seabury Hall alum, will attend Gonzaga University and major in Biology.

Sarah Nicole Quimangan Cariaga, a Lahainaluna High School alum, will attend the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and major in Hospitality Management.

Kamuela Gregorio Dahilig, a Baldwin High School alum, will attend Santa Clara University and major in Biology.

Kaylynne Evangelista, a Maui High School alum, will attend George Fox University and major in Elementary Education.

Meldge J. Ponce, a St. Anthony School alum, will attend Grand Canyon University and major in Nursing.

Each of the Scholarship Recipients were awarded $1,000.