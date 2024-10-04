Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi At Ani

Celebrate your special events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,300 plus GET (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit or from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,100 plus GET (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit.

If alcohol is provided and/or served, there is an additional fee of $300 and you must hire two licensed bartenders.

If alcohol is BYOB or placed in coolers, there is an additional fee of $500.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays by appointment only. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

Bayanihan Feeding Program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi) and Maui Adult Day Care.

As of August 31, 2024, a total of 27,962 lunches have been distributed.

Teams serving during the month of August 2024 include Kīhei & Lahaina Seventh Day Adventist Church, Maui Filipino Community Council, Miss Maui USA and Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawai‘i Chapter.

There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. Create a Team by contacting Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

The Bayanihan Feeding Program is supported by grants from Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i and Nareit Hawai‘i.

The annual Bayanihan Food Distribution will be held on Saturday, November 16 in Lahaina. Details (location and times) will be forthcoming.

A Bayanihan Health Fair is being planned for Saturday, October 26. Please save the date.

Enhance®Fitness for Kupuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes are continuing. They are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.; from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is an exercise program for those over 50 years of age that improves cardiovascular fitness, strength, flexibility and balance. Since July 2022 and through May 2024, there have been 672 classes with eighty participants. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudettte Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

The Immigration Workshop is scheduled for Saturday, November 23. Details are forthcoming.

Take Out Tuesday will be on September 24, 2024, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. (Delivery in the Kahului and Wailuku area is available with a minimum of five orders.) For sale are beef steak plate (with veggies and rice) for $18; chicken adobo plate (with corn and rice) for $15; and a bag of four banana lumpia and six cascaron for $12. Contact Hayde Sim at (808) 868-7528 if you have any questions.

Maui Filipino Community Council

Twelve delegates of the Maui Filipino Community Council participated in the United Filipino Council of Hawai‘i’s annual convention held August 17 and 18 at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel’s Moku‘ola Ballroom. New officer’s and board of governors for UFCH were selected during the annual convention. This was in conjunction with the Miss Hawai‘i Filipina Pageant which was held at neighboring Naniloa Resort’s Crown Room, where Miss Jaslen Anela Planas Valdez of Kaua‘i won the Queen’s title. Maui did not have a contestant who entered the Miss Hawai‘i Filipina pageant this year.

Philippine Consulate General

The Philippine Consulate General will partner with Binhi at Ani to present a Consular Outreach Mission on Maui on Friday, October 18 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday, October 19 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday, October 20 (8 a.m. to 12 noon). The Mission will be held at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center.

How to avail of services for Maui

Passport: Appointments for the Maui outreach will open at 2:00 pm on September 18, 2024 on www.passport.gov.ph.

Dual Citizenship: Email application form and supporting documents for evaluation to Honolulu.pcg@dfa.gov.ph by October 7, 2024. The Consulate will inform the applicant if the application is approved and when to mail the original for processing and inclusion in the oath taking during the outreach.

Report Of Birth / Report Of Marriage (for those who need these as supporting documents for their passport application): Email application form and supporting documents for evaluation to Honolulu.pcg@dfa.gov.ph by October 7, 2024. The Consulate will inform the applicant if the application is approved and when to mail the original for processing.

Notarials (Affidavit, Special Power Of Attorney): Appointments for the Maui outreach may be made through this link: https://forms.gle/2TuHyyfMC42Ntvkn7 — starting September 18, 2024.