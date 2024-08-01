Community… in action



Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi At Ani

Celebrate your special events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,300 plus GET (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit or from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,100 plus GET (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit.

If alcohol is provided and/or served, there is an additional fee of $300 and you must hire two licensed bartenders.

If alcohol is BYOB or placed in coolers, there is an additional fee of $500.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays by appointment only. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

Bayanihan Feeding Program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi) and Maui Adult Day Care.

As of June 30, 2024, a total of 25,982 lunches have been distributed.

Teams serving during the month of June 2024 include Kihei & Lahaina Seventh Day Adventist Church, Maui Filipino Community Council, Miss Maui USA, and Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawai‘i Chapter.

There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. Create a Team by contacting Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

The Bayanihan Feeding Program is supported by grants from Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i and Nareit Hawai‘i.

The annual Bayanihan Food Distribution will be held on Saturday, November 16 in Lahaina. Details (location and times) will be forthcoming.

A Bayanihan Health Fair is being planned for Saturday, October 26. Please save the date.

Enhance®Fitness for Kūpuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes are continuing. They are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.; from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Enhance®Fitness is an exercise program for those over 50 years of age that improves cardiovascular fitness, strength, flexibility and balance. Since July 2022 and through May 2024, there have been 672 classes with eighty participants. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudette Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

The Immigration Workshop is scheduled for Saturday, November 23. Details are forthcoming.

The Seed and Harvest Dinner was held on Saturday, July 13 at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The 2024 Scholarship Recipients—all of whom received certificates from the Mayor’s office (represented by Executive Assistant Sharon Banaag), the Governor’s office (represented by Maui liaison Leon Bolosan), the County Council (represented by Council Chair Alice Lee and Councilmember Tom Cook), the State Senate (prepared by State Senator Troy Hashimoto), the State House of Representatives (prepared and represented by State Representative Tyson Miyake) and Binhi at Ani—were introduced:

Carla Mae Agrade, daughter of Carlito and Meriam Agrade. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Mechanical Engineering. Carla received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Anica Jihae Ancheta, daughter of Danny and Amy Ancheta. The H.P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend California Institute of Technology, majoring in Astrophysics. Anica received a $2,000 In Memory of Agrifina “Aggie” Cabebe/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Rebekah Ankney, daughter of Allen and Shannon Ankney. The Maui Preparatory Academy graduate will attend Grand Canyon University, majoring in Behavioral Health Science. Rebekah received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Carmela Mei Bonifacio, daughter of Gregorio and Mary Anne Bonifacio. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i Maui College, majoring in Medical Lab Technician. Carmela received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

John Rick Bumanglag, son of Roderick and Precious Joy Bumanglag. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Washington, majoring in Biology. John received a $2,000 Friends of Gil Keith-Agaran/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Michella Camille Cabingas, daughter of Michael Cabingas and Lisa German-Cabingas. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Marine Biology. Michella received a $1,000 Bayer U.S. Hawaii/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Dylan Domingo, son of Henson and Janet Domingo. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Washington, majoring in Pre-Sciences. Dylan received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Dillon Gunderson, son of Steven and Shirlyn Gunderson. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i Maui College, majoring in Elementary Education. Dillon received a $1,000 Outrigger Kā‘kaanapali Beach Resort/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Chelsey Konno, daughter of Darren and Mayumi Konno. The Maui High School graduate will attend Johns Hopkins University, majoring in Economics/International Studies. Chelsey received a $1,000 In Memory of Richard “Pablo” Caldito/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Roxelle Trisha Mae Magliba, daughter of Rolex and Grace Magliba. The Maui High School graduate will attend Seattle Central College, majoring in Nursing. Roxelle received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Magdalena Grace Martin, daughter of Jerry and Diane Martin. The Maui High School graduate will attend Columbia University, majoring in Data/Information Science. Magdalena received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Naomi Anela Menor, daughter of Neil and Renie Menor. The Maui High School graduate will attend Kapi‘olani Community College, majoring in Radiologic Technology. Naomi received a $1,000 U.S. Renal Care/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Sienna Jolie Racoma, daughter of Jojo and Lorly Mar Racoma. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i Maui College, majoring in Creative Media. Sienna received a $1,000 In Memory of Stanley Magbual/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Zander Ribao, son of Aniceto and Zenaida Ribao. The H.P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend Oregon State University, majoring in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Zander received a $2,000 In Memory of Agrifina “Aggie” Cabebe/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Emi Sado, daughter of Michael Sado and Kristina Foshikiyo. The Maui High School graduate will attend California Polytechnic State University, majoring in Construction Management. Emi received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Noah Santiago, son of Gilbert and Mary Grace Santiago. The Maui High School graduate will attend Grand Canyon University, majoring in Applied Business Information Systems. Noah received a $1,000 Vince & Jennifer Bagoyo and family/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Ethan John B. Sim, son of John and Hayde Sim. The Kīhei Charter School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Business. Ethan received a $1,000 Café O’Lei/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Caroline Sloper, daughter of William Sloper. The Kamehameha Schools Maui graduate will attend Yale University, majoring in Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology. Caroline received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Elizabeth Thomas, daughter of Jeffrey and Maria Thomas. The Maui High School graduate will attend Chaminade University, majoring in Psychology. Elizabeth received a $1,000 In Memory of Gloria Evangelista Cajigal/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Shayna Villon, daughter of Sherwin and Stacey Villon. The Maui High School graduate will attend George Fox University, majoring in Civil Engineering. Shayna received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Brenna White, daughter of Brent White and Tristin Tamura. The Maui High School graduate will attend Chaminade University, majoring in Nursing. Brenna received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Jacelyn Yun, daughter of Jasper and Joann Yun. The Maui High School graduate will attend Oregon State University, majoring in Marketing. Jacelyn received a $1,000 McDonald’s of Kahului/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Jhenie Mae B. Yuro, daughter of Julius and Winnie Yuro. The H.P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i Maui College, majoring in Nursing. Jhenie received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Tara Zamani, daughter of Ardie and Tahereh Zamani. The Kihei Charter School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Biology. Tara received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Zoe Zane, daughter of Darryl and Jeremy Zane. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Southern California, majoring in Psychology. Zoe received a $1,000 In Memory of Rev. Walter T. Baloaloa/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Also during The Seed and Harvest Dinner, the 2024-2025 Binhi at Ani Board of Directors was installed by Council Chair Alice Lee.

President – Arnel Alvarez, Guest Services at Grand Wailea Resort; Vice President – Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, a retired educator; Secretary – Jared Agtunong, Legislative Aide to Councilmember Tom Cook; Assistant Secretary – Edward Garcia, the Student Activities Coordinator at ‘Īao School; Treasurer – Edward Evangelista, an Accounting Manager at Blue Hawaiian Activities; Assistant Treasurer-Levi Aguinaldo, an Office Assistant with the State of Hawai‘i Department of Health; Auditor – Hedy Udarbe, a retired Kaiser Permanente Laboratory manager; and Immediate Past President – Melen Agcolicol, owner of Copy Services. The Directors are Anita Alimbuyuguen, a Relationship Service Representative at Bank of Hawai‘i; Delia Buduan, a retired Supervisor at MNS Limited; Marcia Paranada, a Fitness Instructor for seniors; Lawrence Pascua, Principal Consultant at Studio Creative Associates; Madelyne Pascua, business manager at Christ the King Church; Greg “Jay” Peros, general manager at Maui Beach Hotel; and Hayde Sim, the Early Season & Protected Culture Operations Lead for Bayer U.S. Hawai‘i.

Providing support to the Binhi at Ani Board of Directors are the Operations Manager Florante Garcia, the Assistant Operations Manager Jeanice Paa, and the Legal Counsel Alfredo Evangelista.

Summer at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center concluded on July 3 with a Presentation by the three classes—Philippine Cultural Dance for Youth (taught by Rodrigo Domingo/Madelyne Pascua); Art Classes for Youth (taught by Philip Sabado) and Introduction to Tae Kwon Do for Youth (taught by Rico San Agustin).

Maui Filipino Chamber Of Commerce Foundation

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation is co-sponsoring along with the Filipino Association of University Women and other agencies a free “We Tell Our Story” weekend writing workshop on Friday, July 26, Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28 at the J. Walter Cameron Center (95 Mahalani Street, Wailuku). Please contact Nanette Ruhter at nanette48@gmail.com or Kit Furukawa at kit@kitzulueta.com if you have any questions.

Philippine Consulate General

The Philippine Consulate General will partner with Binhi at Ani to present a Consular Outreach Mission on Maui on Friday, October 18 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday, October 19 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday, October 20 (8 a.m. to 12 noon). The Mission will be held at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center.

How to avail of services for Maui

PASSPORT: Appointments for the Maui outreach will open at 2 p.m. on September 18, 2024 on www.passport.gov.ph.

DUAL CITIZENSHIP: Email the application form and supporting documents for evaluation to Honolulu.pcg@dfa.gov.ph by October 7, 2024. The Consulate will inform the applicant if the application is approved and when to mail the original for processing and inclusion in the oath-taking during the outreach.

REPORT OF BIRTH/REPORT OF MARRIAGE (for those who need these as supporting documents for their passport application): Email the application form and supporting documents for evaluation to Honolulu.pcg@dfa.gov.ph by October 7, 2024. The Consulate will inform the applicant if the application is approved and when to mail the original for processing.

NOTARIALS (AFFIDAVIT, SPECIAL POWER OF ATTORNEY): Appointments for the Maui outreach may be made through this link—https://forms.gle/2TuHyyfMC42Ntvkn7—starting September 18, 2024.