Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi at Ani

Celebrate your special events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,300 plus GET (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit or from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,100 plus GET (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit.

If alcohol is provided and/or served, there is an additional fee of $300, and you must hire two licensed bartenders.

If alcohol is BYOB or placed in coolers, there is an additional fee of $500.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays by appointment only. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

The annual Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, March 23, 2025 at The Dunes Maui Lani Golf Course. A Platinum Sponsorship (eight golfers) is available at $1,500, while a Gold Sponsorship (four golfers) is available at $800. Tee sponsorships are available at $250, and cash donations are also accepted.

Those who submit their paid application by February 28, 2025, will be entered into an early bird drawing sponsored by Friends of Yuki Lei Sugimura. Jim Falk’s Valley Isle Motors is sponsoring the hole-in-one prize at each of the par-three holes. There are also closest-to-the-pin prizes on holes #3 and #8 and on the green contests on holes #6 and #17. There will be a Jackpot at hole #3 (additional entry fee of $20) and a Jackpot at hole #8 (additional entry fee of $20).

The deadline is March 10, 2025, but don’t wait until then as this tournament is expected to be sold out, with over 60% of the sponsorships already sold as of press time. All net proceeds from the golf tournament fund Binhi at Ani’s annual scholarship programs. For more information as to the golf tournament, contact Arnel Alvarez at (808) 357.0748 or email Lenra1268@gmail.com or Alfredo Evangelista at (808) 242.8100 or email AlfredoG.Evangelista@gmail.com.

Bayanihan Feeding Program provides free Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi) and Maui Adult Day Care.

As of January 31, 2025, a total of 32,657 lunches have been distributed.

Teams serving during the month of January 2025 include Confederation International Association of Samahang Ilocano Group, Kīhei and Lahaina Seventh Day Adventist Church, Maui Filipino Community Council, Maui Federal Credit Union, and Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawai‘i Chapter.

There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. Create a Team by contacting Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

The Bayanihan Feeding Program is a partnership with Maui Food Bank and is supported by grants from Bayer Hawai‘i USA and Nareit Hawai‘i.

Enhance®Fitness for Kupuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes are continuing. Offered in partnership with the County of Maui, Office on Aging, classes are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m., from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is an exercise program for those over 50 years of age that improves cardiovascular fitness, strength, flexibility, and balance. Since July 2022 and through December 2024, there have been 894 classes with eighty participants. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick at (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudettte Medeiros at (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Scholarship. Applications for Binhi at Ani’s Scholarship Program for graduating 2025 high school students are now available through the portal: bit.ly/baa2025scholarship. The deadline is 4 p.m. HST on Friday, March 14, 2025. (Late submissions will be automatically disqualified.) In 2025, at least fifteen $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. The eligibility requirements are: 1) must be a resident of the island of Maui; 2) must be scheduled to graduate in 2025 from a high school on Maui with a cumulative grade point average (through the 1st semester of 2024) of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale; and 3) must complete the application as instructed and provide all required documents. An independent panel of judges will base their decisions on grade point average (30%), activities, awards, honors, and employment (30%), a short essay (30%), and letters of recommendation (10%). For more information, contact Scholarship Chairperson Jared Agtunong at binhiatanischolarship@gmail.com.

Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation

Scholarship applications (high school and University of Hawaii Maui College) are now available at https://www.mauifilipinochamber.com/scholarship.

Eligibility requirements for high school: Applicant must be a resident of the island of Maui, and Applicant must be scheduled to graduate in 2025 from a high school on Maui with a cumulative high school grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale.

Eligibility requirements for UHMC: Applicant must be a resident of the island of Maui; Applicant must be currently enrolled and have completed at least twelve (12) credit units at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College; and Applicant must have a college cumulative grade point average of at least 3.00 (on a 4.00 scale.)

The application and any supporting documents must be emailed to mauifilipinocc@gmail.com by March 14, 2025, 11:59 p.m. HST.

For questions only, contact either Scholarship Co-Chair Donna Paz at dpaz@mauifcu.com or Clayton Fuchigami at cfuchigami@mauifcu.com.

Maui Filipino Community Council

Applications are being received for the 2025 Miss Maui Filipina Pageant, which will be held on May 3 at the Westin Maui Resort. The deadline to apply is February 28, 2025. For more information, contact Michelle Santos at (808) 264-0871 or mmf.mfcc@gmail.com.

Applications are also being received for the 2025 Mrs. Maui Filipina Pageant. This popularity contest will be held on April 12 at the Maui Beach Hotel. For more information, contact Madelyne Pascua at (808) 268-0686.



Philippine Consulate General

The Philippine Consulate General will have a Consular Outreach Mission on Maui on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Mission will be held at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center.

Services will include the following:

• Passports (Appointments will open at 2 p.m. on April 4, 2025, via www.passport.gov.ph)

• Dual Citizenship (Email application form and supporting documents for evaluation to Honolulu.pcg@dfa.gov.ph by April 25, 2024.

• Report of Birth/Report of Marriage (For those who need these as supporting documents for their passport application, email the application form and supporting documents for evaluation to Honolulu.pcg@dfa.gov.ph by April 25, 2025).

• Notarials (Affidavit, Special Power of Attorney) (Appointments may be made via https://tinyurl.com/MAUI2025OUTREACH beginning on April 4, 2025.