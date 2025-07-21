Let’s Talk Pinoy!

Dulce Karen Butay

Congratulations to all graduates. Way to go Class of 2025! Warmest congratulations to my nephew Sean Matthew Butay-Impelido and my niece Ariana Corpuz. You worked hard to achieve your goals and amazed us with your accomplishments! You are now on your way to seek new dreams, so embrace life with passion and keep reaching for your star! I hope you feel great about what you have accomplished and I hope you will continue to be a person who does things that are worthwhile and important in life to make us proud. We are so proud of you. Love you, kiddos.

Let us not forget that in June we also celebrate Father’s Day. We thank all the fathers for being able to celebrate last month’s Mother’s Day. This month, we thank all the mothers for being able to celebrate Father’s Day. On this day, let us remember the unwavering commitment, boundless love and sacrifices made by our fathers and father-figures to the lives of the children. Thank you for your unconditional love and support you give to the children. Happy Father’s Day!

Shout out to those who are celebrating their birthday this month. Extra shout out to Deziree Brianna Butay, Chona Laureta, Raymond Marko Tamayo, Mary Anne Princess Tamayo and the twins, Richard Andrew and Nadine Andrea Butay-Guiwa.

Though she is not here, her spirit dances in my memories… happy heavenly birthday to my dear friend, Ailyn Melchor Rafael. I will celebrate your birthday and remember all the good times we shared, knowing you are at peace.

Happy, Happy birthday to you! Maligayang bati sa inyong kaarawan! (Tagalog) Naimbag nga panagkasangay mo! (Ilocano) Makapagayaya nga aggaw na nikeyana mu! (Ibanag) Masayang kebaitan queca! (Kapampangan) Masadya gid nga adlaw sa imo pagkatawo! (Ilonggo)

Let’s see what’s going on with our story this month and where Michael and Angel will be going next, shall we?

As Angel sits on the edge of the bed, anxiously waiting for her cousin to answer the call, she holds her breath, her puso (heart) racing as she wonders what Julia will tell her.

“Angeeelinnneee Ramos Corpuz … aaayyy! You’re alive!” Julia says when she answers the phone call.

No words escape Angel’s lips as she sits quietly, tears streaming down her cheeks. She is just looking at Julia on FaceTime. The glow from her phone illuminates Angel’s sorrow, making it clear this moment is heavy with unspoken emotions and lingering questions.

“Daghang salamat (Thank you) God … Angel is okay! We are so worried about you. Your inahan (mother) and amahan (father) are so worried sick about you!” Julia continues, her voice laced with both relief and concern.

As the weight of Julia’s words sink in, Angel’s resolve crumbles and she cries harder, her korason (heart) aching at the thought of her parents’ distress. Memories of their anxious nawong (faces) flash in her mind, deepening her sense of guilt and longing to reassure them.

“How are you? Are you ok? Are you safe? Where are you right now?” Julia asks so many questions to her.

“Salamat sa Diyos (Thank God) I am safe now. I have been through a lot but I didn’t forget what my Nanay (mother) and my Tatay (father) instilled in me, which is to say a dasal (prayer) whenever I feel not safe or in trouble. I say a little pangadi (prayer) every day to help me survive. I don’t even know how I made it but here I am today, still alive,” Angel says when she finally composes herself.

“Oh pinsan (cousin), I am so relieved to hear you’re safe now. Your Ima (mother) and especially your Tata (father) have been worried about you. Every day, they’ve been asking me to check the news from Hawai‘i, desperately hoping to find out what happened. They haven’t heard from you since you left, and it’s been weighing heavily on their puso (hearts),” Julia says, who is also getting teary-eyed.

“Kasinsin (cousin), agyamanak (thank you) for all the help. I am so magayaya (happy) I am finally able to connect with my family.” Tears cascade down to her mukha (face) as she sobs, overwhelmed with emotion.

“Oh, don’t cry now, kapitta (cousin), God is good. He heard your lualo (prayer),” Julia says softly.

“Can I ask you a favor, my dear pisan (cousin)? Could you please go to our balay (house)? I really miss my Inahan (mother) and my Amahan (father) and it would mean the world to see their faces and hear their voices again,” Angel pleads with heartfelt longing.

“Yes, of course kasinsin (cousin). I’m going to takbo (run) there now so you can talk to your parents,” Julia says it excitedly.

Julia runs as fast as she can to reach her cousin’s balay (house), her kasingkasing (heart) racing with worry.

She stops to catch her breath, glancing at the dark windows and feeling a knot in her stomach.

“My dear pakaisa (cousin), your bale (house) is so dark. I’m really not sure if anyone is home right now,” she says softly.

Angel feels a wave of anxiety wash over her. Where could her family be? It was nighttime and they should be home by now.

When Angel finally gets in touch with a family member, her family seems to not be home. Will she ever talk or even see them? It’s so difficult when they are far from each other.

Anyways that’s all I have. Keep an eye out for my column in every issue. I’m Dulce, helping you to master your Filipino Languages. Like always, let’s laugh, let’s makinig (listen), and Let’s Talk Pinoy! Hanggang sa muli! (Until next time!) Ingat! (Take care!)

Dulce Karen Butay was graduated from Maui High School and received her Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts from Maui Community College. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, specializing in Accounting, from the University of Hawai‘i – West O‘ahu. She is currently the Administrative Officer at the County of Maui, Department of Finance. Butay is the owner of Maui Balsamic Vinegar and is a licensed Resident Producer of Life Insurance with World Financial Group and an Independent Consultant of Saladmaster. She is a part of Saladmaster’s Travel Club and won an all-expenses paid trip to Cancún, Mexico. Butay has traveled to Texas, the Philippines and Thailand as one of the delegates from Island Healthy Solutions, a Saladmaster dealer here on Maui.