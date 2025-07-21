Google Is Not Everything

Summer Countdown

Angel Alba | Maui High School, Class of 2026

Another summer season has begun and everyone has made special arrangements for their upcoming summer journey. Summer is the time of the year when everyone spends their time on long or short memorable vacations. Meanwhile, others focus on pursuing their goals or exploring new interests. For students, however, summer goals might include preparing for the next school year or other academic-related activities. Setting goals for the summer, regardless of the focus, can make the season feel more fulfilling and effective. Everyone has their mind and heart set on different experiences and achievements they wish to attain.

As for Janezza Faye Haluber, she is a student at Maui High School who wishes to fulfill a summer goal to spend less screen time on her electronic devices and more on exploring new skills or hobbies. Aside from achieving her goals, Janezza looks forward to creating fun, memorable memories with her friends. I want to make “time for myself to do things I didn’t have time to during the school year,” she says, aiming to balance productivity and self-care. She hopes that by the end of the summer, she will not only have developed new interests but also feel more refreshed and motivated for the upcoming school year.

Jillian proclaims, “Knowing that this summer will be my last summer as a high schooler, I’ll definitely cherish these memories even more.” Jillian Marie Batoon is a student at Maui High School and hopes to venture out to explore more about her community, centering her attention on reconnecting with herself during the summer. As she enters the final chapter of her high school journey, Jillian is determined to make every possible experience an unforgettable part of her journey, especially being able to deepen her sense of self before taking a big step into the next phase of her path.

On the other hand, another Maui High School student, Schyler Chaz Calsado, is committed to regaining his starting position on the football team by working hard and staying focused. As he prepares for the upcoming season, Schyler says he will give his all during practices and has set personal goals, including benching 225 pounds by the end of summer. Still, his determination on the field does not mean he is missing out on fun; he is excited to spend time with friends, stay up late and make weekly trips to the beach or ‘Īao Valley.

Cadenze Guthrie Famorca, also a Maui High School student, is thrilled to make the most of his summer by creating unforgettable memories with friends and family. One of the things he is looking forward to most is working at Summer PALS, where he hopes to meet new people and build strong connections. For Cadenze, getting to know everyone he works with is an important goal and something he sees as a valuable part of his summer experience. In addition to his job, he is also focused on personal fitness goals, for instance, being able to lift heavier weights by the end of the season. With a balance of work, self-improvement and time spent with loved ones, Cadenze is determined to make this summer meaningful and full of growth.

As the summer unfolds, it is clear everyone is embracing this season in various ways, whether it is through personal growth, meaningful connections or reaching a goal. From Janezza’s effort in managing her screen time and discovering new hobbies to Jillian’s journey of self-reflection and making lasting memories, each page reflects a desire to make the most of these few precious months. Schyler’s dedication to his sport and personal progress shows the value of determination while Cadenze’s balance of work, fitness, and friendship highlights the importance of using summer as a time to grow in all areas of life. Even though their goals may differ, they all share a common theme in making this summer not just a break from school but a season filled with meaning, determination and joy.

Google® Is Not Everything…… is a monthly column authored by high school students. The column’s title emphasizes that education is more than just googling a topic. Google® is a registered trademark. This month’s guest columnist is Angel Alba, a Senior at Maui High School. She is a Cultural Representative of Maui High’s Filipino Cultural Club, a part of HOSA, Upward Bound, and a Filipino folk-dance group titled “La Galería: Compañía Baile Filipino.” Angel is in the Nursing pathway at Maui High and aspires to be a pediatric nurse. In her free time, she enjoys creating blogs, building Lego structures, going to the gym, singing karaoke, watching dramas or movies that have her interest, and mainly spending quality time with her friends and family. She is the daughter of Normalita Alba and Pablito Alba, Jr.