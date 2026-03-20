Ti Biag ken Pammati



Jubilee Year of Grace in the Diocese of Honolulu and Traveling Jubilee Cross

Deacon Patrick Constantino | Photos courtesy Patrick Constantino

The Jubilee Cross has been placed in the Co-Cathedral of St. Theresa in Honolulu for veneration of all the faithful during this Jubilee Year.

In order to allow a greater participation in the Ordinary Jubilee Year of Grace in the Diocese of Honolulu, however, Bishop Silva has commissioned a Traveling Jubilee Cross to be hosted by every parish in the Diocese throughout the year.

It would be desired that some sort of pilgrimage (i.e. transferring of the cross from one location to the next) be arranged between the parishes.

When the Traveling Jubilee Cross is in your parish, the faithful should be encouraged to make a pilgrimage.

Jubilee indulgence may be obtained when the ordinary conditions are met, namely, detachment from sin, sacramental confession, reception of Holy Communion, and prayers for the intentions of the Holy Father, with the Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory Be.



The faithful who are truly repentant of sin but who cannot participate in the various solemn celebrations, pilgrimages and pious visits for serious reasons (especially cloistered nuns and monks but also the elderly, the sick, prisoners and those who, through their work in hospitals or other care facilities, provide continuous service to the sick), can obtain the Jubilee Indulgence, under the same conditions if, united in Spirit with the faithful taking part in person, they recite the Our Father, the Profession of Faith in any approved form, and other prayers in conformity with the objectives of the Holy Year, in their homes or wherever they are confined (e.g. in the chapel of the monastery, hospital, nursing home, prison …) offering up their sufferings or the hardships of their lives.

When permitted, the parish may celebrate the “Mass for the Holy Year.” This Mass may be said with the color proper to the day or the liturgical time whenever special celebrations are held on the occasion of the Holy Year, except on Solemnities, on Sundays and Feasts, on the weekdays of Holy Week, the Sacred Triduum, on days within the Octave of Easter, on the weekdays of Advent from December 17 to December 24 inclusive, on days within the Octave of the Nativity of the Lord, on the Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed (All Souls Day), and on Ash Wednesday.

See the box on Page 10 for the Jubilee Cross schedules of each parish for the Maui Vicariate. Also included is The Illustration: The Diocese’s Jubilee Cross Explained and a picture of the actual Jubilee Cross that will be traveling from Church to Church on their schedule dates (See Jubilee Cross Schedule at the Parishes).

These are special times that we need God in our lives to help us keep our Faith.

Enjoy your visitation at our churches and enjoy our Jubilee Year of the Cross!

Jesus, I trust in You! Amen!

Deacon Patrick Constantino retired from active Ministry on July 1, 2022. He is still a Deacon in good standing with full faculties to perform all sacraments in the Diocesan of Honolulu, Hawai‘i. Constantino has been ordained for thirty-seven years. He is the first Filipino Deacon in the Diocesan of Honolulu. Before his ordination, Constantino was in government, first appointed in 1966 as Assistant Sergeant of Arms by the Speaker of the House Elmer F. Cravalho. When Cravalho became Maui’s first Mayor, Constantino became his Executive Assistant—the first of Filipino ancestry. Later, Constantino became the first County Treasurer of Filipino ancestry and the first County Grants Administrator and Risk Manager of Filipino ancestry. Constantino is married to his lovely wife Corazon for sixty-four years. They are blessed with four children, eleven grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren.