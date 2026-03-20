Mary Jean Santiago Bega

Lucy Peros | Photos courtesy the Bega ‘Ohana

Every good teacher knows the impact and importance of education. It is not just about learning reading, writing, and math at school. Instead, formal education is about gaining the knowledge and the skills needed to become a better person and create a better society to live in.

This month’s featured Sakada Offspring, Mary Jean Santiago Bega is one of those great teachers. She was born in Banna, Ilocos Norte, Philippines. She attended Lihikai Elementary School (K–8), H.P. Baldwin High School (9–12), Maui Community College (now University of Hawai‘i Maui College) and received her Associates of Arts Degree. Then she attended the University of Oregon. From there she received her B.S. in Elementary Education. Being a life-long learner, she continued with her Masters in Curriculum in Instruction from the University of San Diego.

Mary Jean worked at the Department of Education as a teacher. She taught at different schools, Lihikai School, Pukalani Elementary, Pu‘u Kukui Elementary, St. Anthony School, Kalama Intermediate School—teacher mentor, and University of Phoenix—instructor for Master’s in Education program. She is a National Board-Certified Teacher. She also worked as secretary for Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Kula, Maui.

Recently, Mary Jean was announced as the new Principal for St. Anthony School.

Mary Jean was married to the late Eric Kuhio Bega. They have three daughters: Rachel Rose Lilinoe Lockhart, married to Joshua Lockhart (two children), Gabrielle Anuhea Liana Thomas, married to Daniel Kila Thomas (three children), and Mikaela Huali Bega.

Mary Jean is a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK) educational sorority. She is involved in the leadership of the Catholic Church in Hawai‘i. She is the Stewardship Commissioner for the Diocese of Honolulu, Eucharistic Revival Chair, Stewardship Day Chair, Holy Ghost Catholic Church Feast Chair, as well as an active member of the PPC (Parish Pastoral Council), church liturgy and church stewardship committee. She is even very generous with her time as a guest speaker when she is called upon for pilgrims who wish to visit both Holy Ghost Church and Our Lady Queen of the Angels Church.

Mary Jean enjoys reading, traveling with her sister, and volunteering in church activities.

Mary Jean has three siblings: Marie Arensdorf – retired dental hygienist, Roger Manuel – a building contractor and Ronald Manuel (married to Rochelle Manuel) – Manager at the Grand Wailea Resort (3 children)

Mary Jean’s grandfather, Martin Manuel was a Sakada. He left the Philippines in the late 1930s. He came from Banna, Ilocos Norte, Philippines. He married Tomasa Sebastian. They had two children, Pascuala Manuel and Fred Manuel. Fred was married to the late Rosita Manuel. Fred and Rosita are Mary Jean’s parents. Pascuala was a teacher and Fred was a dentist in the Philippines.

When Fred arrived on Maui, he became a carpenter then a well-established building contractor so he could provide for his family. He also worked as a laborer in the sugar cane fields. Over the next 30 years, he worked to bring his family to the islands. He lived in Alabama Camp in Pu‘unēnē.

Mary Jean shares her reflection on her Sakada grandfather, who came to Hawai‘i in the 1930s: A few months ago, I had the profound opportunity to visit Port Salomague, Cabugao, Philippines, the very place where my grandfather, Martin Manuel took a leap of faith and left his homeland. Standing on the dock, gazing out into the vast open sea, I was overcome with emotion. I tried to imagine what it must have felt like to board that ship, to look back one last time at the only home he had ever known, unsure if he would ever return.

That moment brought into sharp focus the incredible courage it took to make such a sacrifice. What a selfless act of love, to leave behind family, familiarity, and comfort, all in the hope of building a better future for them. In that vulnerable space, I found unexpected comfort: a statue of Our Blessed Mother stood quietly along the coast, perched on a rocky outcrop surrounded by water. She felt like a gentle reminder of God’s presence, a beacon of hope and protection for those journeying into the unknown.

It’s hard to fully comprehend the depth of that sacrifice. But I do know this: I am who I am because of him. My grandfather and I share the same birthday, a bond that feels deeply meaningful. I see pieces of his tenacity in myself. While I would never claim to match the strength it took for him to leave everything behind, I do feel a sense of understanding, even kinship, with his decision.

I carry his story with reverence and pride. His journey reminds me that our lives are built on the courage of those who came before us.

Lucy Peros is a retired schoolteacher, having taught at St. Anthony Grade School and Waihe‘e Elementary School. Her late parents, Elpidio Cachero Cabalo (a 1946 Sakada) and Alejandra Cabudoy Cabalo both worked for Maui Land and Pine Company. Lucy enjoys being with other retirees in the Enhance Fitness Program under the Department of Aging three times a week. Whenever she can, she joins other Waihe‘e School retirees when help is needed at the school. Lucy also devotes some of her time as Lector and choir member at both Christ The King Catholic Church in Kahului and St. Ann Catholic Church in Waihe‘e. She enjoys being with her granddaughters after school. She also enjoys writing, reading and gardening in her spare time.