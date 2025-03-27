State of the County Address — Maui 2025

The gift Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. brings to Maui County and the State of Hawai‘i is his ability to inspire cooperation among multiple leaders in government at all levels, businesses large and small, schools public and private, churches of many denominations and the wide range of organizations who look to him for leadership, especially in time many challenges facing Maui Nui. Representatives and members of these varied entities were present and engaged as the Mayor spoke eloquently from the podium in the Castle Theater of the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. The full spectrum of technological, artistic, and acoustical capabilities of the theater were utilized and displayed to provide a smooth flow of a program enhanced and enriched with the music, color, and pageantry of the best in Hawaiian cultural traditions, beginning and ending with the procession of the Royal Order of Kamehameha I (of which the Mayor is a member) — Kahekili Helu Eha and ‘Ahahui Ka‘ahumanu. And where else but Maui would bentos be offered to all who were listening intently during their dinner hour?

The theme of Mayor Bissen’s message was “From heartbreak to healing, moving forward” presenting stunning visuals on the largest screen in the State, to provide clarity, invite sympathy, and inspire empathy. After reliving the devastation caused by the wildfires in 2023 in Kula and Lahaina, numerous examples of worldwide support were described in precise detail of sources and data. Equal time was given to specific, heartfelt expressions of gratitude in Hawaiian and English to unnamed donors, friends, and family, spoken directly and personally to those present, especially the team of local residents who worked with and continue to give time, energy,y, and resources to the County personnel. Most of all, the Mayor’s message shared the resilience, courage, and hope exhibited by the wildfire survivors, as well as the continuing generosity of individuals and groups, local and global.

The Fil-Am Voice expresses deep appreciation and gratitude for our Mayor’s leadership and strong support for his goal to achieve three pressing and urgently needed future Maui priorities: kama‘āina housing; recovery and well-being; natural and cultural resources. Let us all come together in supporting Maui’s initiative — and if we do, Maui will continue to thrive and be the best county to raise a family.