Kwento-Kwentuhan

Kaibigan ng Lahaina: Uplifting the Filipino Spirit Through Community

Liza A Pierce of “A Maui Blog” | Images courtesy Liza Pierce

At the heart of West Maui, Kaibigan ng Lahaina is doing more than offering support—they are building a movement rooted in compassion, culture, and care. Founded by Filipinos with deep ties to Lahaina, this newly formed nonprofit exists to serve Filipino and immigrant families with programs honoring cultural identity, community connection, and resilience.

The organization rose in response to the needs that surfaced after the August 2023 Lahaina wildfire. In the wake of the tragedy, many Filipino families—some of whom have lived in Lahaina for generations—found themselves navigating unfamiliar systems while dealing with unimaginable loss. Language barriers, cultural gaps, and limited access to resources made recovery especially difficult. Kaibigan ng Lahaina stepped in with a vision not just to assist but to uplift—with empathy and understanding at the core of every effort.

Their work is guided by Filipino values: Malasakit (deep care), Bayanihan (communal unity), and Pakikipagkapwa (shared humanity). Through programs like Sawali (resource navigation), Amin (mental health), Waya (workforce development), and Ili (cultural education), they have supported over 1,600 families—and continue to expand their reach.

One of the most joyful expressions of their mission is the “Lahaina Palengke Night,” a lively and healing community gathering designed to celebrate Filipino culture and revitalize small businesses. The June 2025 event at Lahaina Cannery Mall featured more than twenty Filipino and immigrant-owned vendors, music, traditional dances, karaoke, and a host of community resources—all free and open to the public. For many, it was a moment to reconnect and feel hope again.

As one vendor shared, being there “gave us back life, joy, and togetherness.” That sentiment echoed through the night—smiles on faces, old friends reunited, and children dancing to familiar tunes. Mae Ann, who runs the popular Tagpuan food truck, summed it up beautifully: “A thriving Lahaina is this—our community coming together and helping one another.”

Kaibigan ng Lahaina continues to focus on long-term healing. With support from the Hawai‘i Community Foundation and other partners, they are working toward establishing a permanent community resource center—ensuring culturally relevant services remain accessible long after emergency relief fades.

Their story is one of thoughtful connections. They remind us that to truly help others, we must see them, hear them, and walk with them—not just during times of crisis, but through the everyday work of rebuilding lives.

In this time of uncertainty and transition, let us remember the power of connection. Let us choose to show up with care, to build bridges with the heart, and to carry the spirit of Kaibigan—friendship—with us always. Because by connecting with care, we cultivate meaningful community. And that, truly, is the heart of who we are.

For more information about Kaibigan ng Lahaina, visit their website at kaibigannglahaina.org.

Liza Pierce of A Maui Blog is an Interactive Media enthusiast. She started blogging in 2006 and she loves talking story online and spreading aloha around the world. She’s been living on Maui since 1994 and considers Maui her home. A wife, a mother, a friend…and so much more. She loves Jesus, and is a Maui sunsets catcher; crazy about rainbows and an end Alzheimer’s advocate. Her life is full and exciting here on Maui.

Liza is currently the Digital Media Specialist with Hawai‘i Life Real Estate Brokers. She is the author of the book Maui 2021 and Beyond.