Kwento-Kwentuhan

Merienda at Pamutat

Liza A Pierce of “A Maui Blog” | Photos courtesy Liza Pierce

The word pamutat carries warm memories in my heart. My lolo (grandfather) used to say that word, and as a kid, we often laughed. We thought it was a funny-sounding word. Do you know what pamutat means? It means dessert. There is another word in Tagalog for dessert, which is panghimagas but I prefer using pamutat.

With the recent opening of Seafood City in Kahului on Maui, we are reunited with many of the merienda and pamutat we were missing. These sweet snacks and desserts we grew up with are now easily available and we are extremely excited!

Have you noticed in the Philippines, most desserts can also be used as a snack while many desserts are also served as snacks? That is why I decided to discuss them together.

So, what are some of the merienda and pamutat you have tried recently? Let’s talk about some of them. I will explain it in a way our non-Filipino readers can understand.

1. Ube Cake with Macapuno is a popular Filipino dessert combining two beloved flavors: ube (purple yam) and macapuno (a type of soft, jelly-like coconut). Ube is the star of the cake, giving it its distinctive purple color and sweet, nutty flavor. The cake is usually made with multiple layers of soft, fluffy ube-flavored chiffon or sponge cake. Macapuno is a variety of coconut with a gelatinous texture. It is often sweetened and used as a filling between the layers of the cake. The sweet and chewy macapuno complements the ube flavor perfectly.

2. Ensaymada is a popular Filipino pastry that is soft, fluffy, and sweet, known for its rich, buttery flavor. It is a type of brioche bread, typically coiled or twisted into a spiral shape and is often topped with a generous amount of butter, sugar and grated cheese. The traditional topping includes a spread of butter, a sprinkling of granulated sugar and a layer of finely grated cheese. Some variations may include more decadent toppings like salted egg slices, ham or a combination of different types of cheese.

3. Turon is a popular Filipino snack or dessert made of ripe bananas (typically saba bananas) and sometimes jackfruit, wrapped in a spring roll wrapper and then fried to a golden, crispy perfection. It’s a beloved street food in the Philippines, known for its sweet, crunchy exterior and soft, flavorful filling.

4. Inipit is a traditional Filipino dessert consisting of a sweet filling sandwiched between two thin layers of sponge cake. The name inipit comes from the Filipino word meaning pressed or sandwiched, which refers to the way the dessert is made. The cake layers are usually soft and fluffy, made from a simple sponge cake batter. Inipit is often cut into small, rectangular pieces, making it easy to serve and eat as a snack or dessert.

5. Bico (also called bibingkang malagkit or sticky rice cake) is a traditional Filipino rice cake made from glutinous rice (malagkit) and coconut milk, often sweetened with sugar. It is a popular dessert or snack in the Philippines, particularly during special occasions, festivals and family gatherings. The primary ingredients are glutinous rice, coconut milk and brown sugar. Sometimes, it is flavored with pandan leaves to add a fragrant aroma.

6. Taho is a popular Filipino snack or street food made from soft or silken tofu, sweet syrup (usually made from caramelized brown sugar called arnibal) and sago pearls (similar to tapioca pearls). It is a beloved comfort food in the Philippines, often enjoyed as a breakfast treat or snack. Taho is typically served warm in a cup, with the tofu at the bottom, a layer of sago pearls and a generous drizzle of arnibal on top.

What we have mentioned here are some of the many traditional Filipino Snacks and Desserts. There are so many more. It is safe to say that we Filipinos in general have a sweet tooth. Now the question is, are you going to make some of these? If you do not have the time nor the recipe, I suggest going to Seafood City—you will find all of these there, and more!

Liza Pierce of A Maui Blog is an Interactive Media enthusiast. She started blogging in 2006 and she loves talking story online and spreading aloha around the world. She’s been living on Maui since 1994 and considers Maui her home. A wife, a mother, a friend…and so much more. She loves Jesus; Maui Sunsets Catcher; Crazy About Rainbows; End Alzheimer’s Advocate. Her life is full and exciting here on the island of Maui. Liza is currently the Digital Media Specialist with Hawai‘i Life Real Estate Brokers. She is the author of the book Maui 2021 and Beyond.