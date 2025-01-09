Kwento-Kwentuhan

Memories of Pasko: A Filipino Christmas from Afar

Liza A Pierce of “A Maui Blog” | Photos courtesy Liza Pierce

Pasko na naman—o kay tulin nang araw!

During the Christmas Season, I feel nostalgic. There is something about the holiday season that always transports me back to my childhood in the Philippines. Here in Maui, with its gentle trade winds and palm trees, the Christmas season feels different—beautiful but not quite the same as the vibrant celebrations I grew up with.

Reminiscing … I remember the many Christmas and New Year traditions I grew up with. The moment September rolls around, the Philippines transforms. It is not just a date on the calendar—it is the beginning of the longest and most festive Christmas season in the world. The moment those “Ber” months hit, Christmas lights start twinkling and the first notes of Ang Pasko ay Sumapit begin to play. As I write this, my heart aches with a mixture of joy and longing. Miss ko na ang pasko sa Pilipinas.

So what are these traditions? Let’s talk about a few:



Simbang Gabi: More Than Just a Tradition

Simbang Gabi was always more than just nine early morning masses. It was a community event, a spiritual journey bringing everyone together. I remember bundling up in the cool pre-dawn air, walking to the church with my family, the streets alive with anticipation. The reward after mass was not just spiritual—it was the incredible street food. The aroma of freshly cooked bibingka and puto bumbong would fill the air, drawing people together in a celebration of faith and food.

Noche Buena: The Heartbeat of Filipino Christmas

Nothing compares to a Filipino Noche Buena. Here in Maui, I try to recreate the magic but something always feels different. Back home, it was never just a meal—it was a production. The entire family would gather, the table groaning under the weight of lechon, queso de bola, ham, and countless other dishes. Relatives would come from everywhere—aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents—all packed into one home, laughing, eating, celebrating.

I recall the sound of Christmas carols playing in the background, and children running around in their new Christmas outfits. The love, the noise, the sheer abundance of it all—it is something I have struggled to replicate here on Maui. Maybe because I am far away from my Filipino relatives. We do not do the mano anymore. I also miss the Monito/Monita. But maybe it is just the way it is because I am married to an American with a different culture and tradition when it comes to celebrating Christmas. Maybe the Filipino families here in Hawai‘i still do these Filipino Christmas traditions. Nevertheless, I do my best to enjoy the celebration our family has here in Maui. It is different, but I am still thankful.

New Year’s: Traditions of Hope and Noise

New Year’s Eve was always a spectacle. The belief noise drives away evil spirits meant our neighborhood would erupt in a cacophony of sounds at midnight. Pots and pans would bang, firecrackers would light the sky and children would jump as high as they could, hoping to grow taller in the coming year. Here in the U.S., the New Year is generally quieter, and more subdued. Here in Hawai‘i, however, it is still loud with firecrackers. Maybe because there are many Asians (including Filipinos) who live here. It is fun as long as we make sure our pets are safe and secured and we are careful not to start a fire.

Bridging Worlds

Do not get me wrong—I love my life in Maui. The Hawaiian culture has embraced me and I have found a new home here. But during the holiday season, there is a part of me yearning for the Philippines. I try to keep the traditions alive—cooking traditional dishes, playing Filipino Christmas music, and sharing stories with my children about the Christmases of my childhood. I also get involved with some Filipino community celebrations.

My kids might not fully understand the depth of these memories but I hope through our celebrations, they catch a glimpse of the rich cultural heritage running through their veins. I hope they feel the warmth, the love, the spirit of a Filipino Christmas—even thousands of miles away from where it all began.

Maligayang Pasko at Manigong Bagong Taon. Merry Christmas and may the spirit of home always be with you.

With love and nostalgia, Liza

Liza Pierce of A Maui Blog is an Interactive Media enthusiast. She started blogging in 2006 and she loves talking story online and spreading aloha around the world. She’s been living in Maui since 1994 and considers Maui her home. A wife, a mother, a friend…and so much more. She loves Jesus; Maui Sunsets Catcher; Crazy About Rainbows; End Alzheimer’s Advocate. Her life is full and exciting here on the island of Maui. Liza is currently the Digital Media Specialist with Hawai‘i Life Real Estate Brokers. She is the author of the book Maui 2021 and Beyond.