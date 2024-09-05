Maui Still in Crisis from the Wildfires …

One year after the devastation from wildfires in Lahaina and Upcountry Maui, many remain unsettled—some having moved from one place to another, some still living with relatives and friends, some in fear for the health and welfare of missing loved ones, too many still mourning over their losses of loved ones, everything they ever owned, and the sites of their workplaces and social activities.

As previously reported, in Lahaina approximately 2,200 structures were destroyed, resulting in an estimated $5.5 billion of damage; over 5,500 families were displaced; 102 lives were lost; and the historic town was flattened by wildfires spread quickly by winds of unusual force and speed. It was reported most residents impacted were Filipino, over 40% and perhaps even 50% because of the proximity of worksites and former plantation villages where numerous Filipino families lived.

In Upcountry Maui, the devastation, though fewer in number, has equally impacted the 19 families whose homes and properties were damaged or destroyed. Here the community has come together to help each other and to better prepare for future emergencies, led by Kyle Ellison, the Executive Director of the newly formed Mālama Kula, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. To date they have cleared debris, installed cameras to watch for signs of fire and continue the work to restore burned forests, including the launch of a nursery for native plants to be reintroduced to the area’s native ecosystem, especially where overtaken by thirsty invasive trees. Also, there is a continuing effort to upgrade an old, outdated water system. To learn more, contact them at: P.O. Box 1134, Kula, HI, 96790 or email to malamakula@gmail.com, or go to their website.

A year later, many residents continue to experience a range of social impacts, which include housing, health issues and economic challenges. Following are just some of the many struggles faced by survivors today.

HOUSING

Over 1,500 families have left the island since the wildfires. There is no question that many of them are our kababayans. We are still in crisis. Unable to find permanent housing, they have to leave the home they have lived in for many years. Before the fires, Maui already had a homelessness problem and the fires made it worse. And to make it ever more challenging, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its recent ruling, declared people without homes can be arrested for sleeping in public places. This comes at a time when Maui is experiencing a housing crisis, with fire survivors now greatly concerned about living in homeless encampments, posing threats to their health and safety. Some have commented they have no choice but to go elsewhere because of the lack of affordable housing, a situation which will not be addressed any time soon by our policymakers. The sad part is we do not know if they will ever come back.

HEALTH

The University of Hawai‘i researchers have conducted a survey of impacts and have found a significant rate of depression and anxiety among the respondents. This is very concerning to the researchers, finding the post-fire spike remains. More than half of the survey participants showed depressive symptoms—higher than before the fire. Some are also experiencing post disaster symptoms of PTSD, post-traumatic stress disorder. These mental health issues will require longer-term health care needs for survivors which will necessitate access to specialized evidence-based psychotherapy. With these identified health issues, it is important for policy makers to increase access to healthcare for these survivors in urgent need of help.

ECONOMIC

As a result of the devastations, there is a decline in economic stability for the survivor families. Many have reported a reduction in their household income due to the loss of jobs, with some continuing to be unemployed a year later. Businesses and community groups face similar challenges in their decision whether to restore their former, long-established operations and services. With so many details still in flux, uncertainty, and anxiety are felt directly by all who are personally impacted and subsequently, indirectly by the public who were served.

Finally, we all must respect the dignity and fundamental human needs of all people, to work with compassion as a community to provide for individuals and families experiencing homelessness, rather than penalizing them due to circumstances over which they have no control. This economic decline, if not addressed by our policy makers, will certainly lead to more houseless families. We need to make sure we have an economy that is thriving, stable, and robust, so our ‘ohana will continue to have a bright future here in Maui Nei without having to leave their island home.

We, as a community, need to come together as we always do and focus on how we can help to ease the pain and struggles our ‘ohana are still facing a year after the devastations. As the Holy Bible reminds us in 1 Corinthians 12:26, “If one part suffers, all parts suffer with it, and if one part is honored, all parts are glad.” This verse means when one is experiencing pain or trials, the rest of our community hurts as well. So, let us be the community caring for each other. We are ALL in this together!