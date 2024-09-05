Kwento-Kwentuhan

Summer Fun Pinoy Style

Liza A Pierce of “A Maui Blog” | Photos courtesy Liza Pierce

It’s summertime! And it is hot, hot, hot! Makes me think of halo-halo and sago at gulaman. Ahhhh, those refreshing Filipino snacks and drinks! Summer also makes me reminisce summer fun times when I was growing up in the Philippines. This inspired me to focus our Kwentu-Kwentuhan for the month of August on celebrating summer Pinoy Style.

Here are some ideas how we can enjoy our summer in America Pinoy style. I will address the suggestions to you, but yes, these are suggestion for me too: Host a Mini Fiesta in Your Backyard

We recently had the community Barrio Fiesta® at Binhi at Ani. How about organizing and hosting a mini fiesta in your own backyard? Invite friends and family over for a potluck-style gathering where everyone can contribute their favorite Filipino dishes. Think lechon, pancit, lumpia, and halo-halo. Decorate your space with colorful banderitas and play traditional Filipino folk music to set the festive mood. Don’t forget to organize fun parlor games like pabitin and palayok, which are sure to bring laughter and joy to all ages. This gets me very excited just thinking about this.

Beach Day with a Filipino Twist

Back in the day, in the Philippines, going to the beach was a big deal. We called it excursion. I lived in Manila so the beaches are far and it took a lot of planning and long travel to get there. But we did it because it was fun. Here on Maui, we are surrounded by stunning beaches.

Maui’s beautiful beaches are the perfect backdrop for a Pinoy-style beach day.

Pack a picnic basket with Filipino treats such as chicharon, buko juice and ensaymada. Bring along a duyan (hammock) to hang between the palm trees for a relaxing nap by the shore. While at the beach, play some Filipino beach games like sipa and tumbang preso. Do your kids even know who to play these games? If not, then this picnic would be the best time to teach them.

Filipino Movie Marathon

When the summer heat gets too intense, we can retreat indoors for a Filipino movie marathon. Choose a mix of classics and contemporary. It may be comedies, dramas, action and/or romantic films—choose what fits your vibes (or what is good to watch with your family and friends). For me, watching some Sharon Cuneta movies would be nostalgic. How about you—which movie would you pick?

Prepare a spread of Filipino snacks like cornick, banana cue, and polvoron to munch on while you enjoy the movies.

Cultural Crafts and Activities

Engage the kids (and the kids at heart) with some traditional Filipino crafts and activities. You can start making your own parol using bamboo sticks and colorful paper (Yes, it will be Christmastime before we know it—good to prepare early). This activity not only brings out creativity but also connects us to Filipino holiday traditions.

For a more active option, you can also teach everyone the basics of Tinikling. It’s a fun way to get everyone moving and laughing together.

Cooking Filipino Dishes Together

One of the best ways to bond as a family is through cooking. Spend some summer days preparing a full Filipino meal together. Start with simple dishes like adobo, sinigang and turon. Cooking together is not only a great way to share recipes but also to pass down culinary traditions to the younger generation. The aromas and flavors of Filipino food will surely bring everyone closer.

And don’t forget the halo-halo for dessert. Summer celebrations are not complete without halo-halo.

Storytelling and Karaoke Nights

Filipinos are known for their love of storytelling and singing. Gather around in the evening for a storytelling session where grandparents can share tales from their youth or folklore from the Philippines. Follow it up with a karaoke session—no Filipino gathering is complete without one! Belt out your favorite OPM (Original Pilipino Music) hits or international songs and enjoy the camaraderie and laughter that comes with it.

Tip: Balai Pata hosts a karaoke night every first Friday of the month, so if you don’t have the equipment needed for karaoke singing, just bring the whole family and friends to Bala Pata and sing your hearts out there. Fun!

Infusing your summer with Pinoy style is all about celebrating life, family, and community. Whether through food, games, or cultural activities, embracing our Filipino traditions can make our summer more vibrant and memorable. So, gather your loved ones, bring out the Filipino spirit, and make this summer one to remember. Let’s do it!

Liza Pierce of A Maui Blog is an Interactive Media enthusiast. She started blogging in 2006 and she loves talking story online and spreading aloha around the world. She’s been living in Maui since 1994 and considers Maui her home. A wife, a mother, a friend…and so much more. She loves Jesus; Maui Sunsets Catcher; Crazy About Rainbows; End Alzheimer’s Advocate. Her life is full and exciting here on the island of Maui. Liza is currently the Digital Media Specialist with Hawai‘i Life Real Estate Brokers. She is the author of the book Maui 2021 and Beyond.