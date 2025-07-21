Ti Biag ken Pammati

“Life and Faith”

Faith

Deacon Patrick Constantino | Photos courtesy Patrick Constantino

A Reading from the Holy Gospel. Luke 24: 46–53. Jesus said to his disciples: “Thus it is written that the Christ would suffer and rise from the dead on the third day and that repentance, for the forgiveness of sins, would be preached in his name to all the nations, beginning from Jerusalem. You are witnesses of these things. And behold, I am sending the promise of my Father upon you; but stay in the city until you are clothed with power from on high.” Then he led them out as far as Bethany, raised his hands, and blessed them. As he blessed them he parted from them and was taken up to heaven. They did him homage and then returned to Jerusalem with great joy, and they were continually in the temple praising God.

The Gospel of the Lord. Praise to you, Lord Jesus Christ!

As He blessed them He parted from them

Breakups are hard. You know that. Even the ones that come about because of mistrust or betrayal or disagreements or resentment or hostility or any other negative thing. Even those types of breakups can really be difficult—those painful times when we reflect on what once was—the love, affection, and kindness that attracted us to another person in the first place. What went wrong? Why couldn’t things have stayed the same? Why couldn’t it just be “happily ever after?”

Yes, the wounds that come about from breakups can be some of the most painful things we experience in life. But all breakups are not like that. Some do not arise because of a pattern of hurtful things or bad behavior. Some come about for a very different reason altogether. And what is that reason? It is those times when one or both of the parties involved realize that a breakup—a parting—is actually the best thing, the kind thing, the loving thing. And those are the breakups that do not really feel like true breakups.

In fact, sometimes they feel more like a kind of transition, a change, the start of a journey down a somewhat different path. And while those types of breakups can and do still feel painful, they rarely cause long-term harm. In reality, they can often be the necessary thing, the life-giving thing. Sometimes it just takes a while to realize it.

As He blessed them, He parted from them

I wonder what Jesus’ disciples felt in those few moments in which everything changed. And while their relationships with him were not of a romantic nature, they were not run-of-the-mill friendships either. They had developed into something much more over the past few years. They came to admire him. They came to trust him and respect him. They came to pay attention to his every word. They came to rely on him for help and turn to him for advice and believe in what he said—even when it was confusing or hard to grasp.

And, most importantly, they came to love him—not just for what he did or said, but for who he was—both as the most special human being they had ever known, and something more than that—something and someone very close to God.

And then he was gone! And they did not get a say in the matter. They did not get a vote. They did not have a chance to “change his mind.” They did not have an opportunity to plead with him or to lay out a convincing argument as to why they needed him to stick around. No, this decision was not theirs to make—for if it were up to them, they would have decided differently.

Many of us probably feel in a certain way like the disciples that day. Oh, not one of us had a chance to get to know the man Jesus while He walked this earth. No, we did not have that privilege. But we probably wish He were still here with us. We wish we could turn to Him for advice about every problem we are facing. Turn to Him to heal us when we are sick or, better yet, when we or one of our loved ones is dying. Turn to Him when we are frightened. Turn to Him when a storm is approaching. Turn to Him for a good story or some wise words or the answer to a moral dilemma.

Yes, it sure would be easier if He were still here. Well, isn’t He? You see, the Lord Jesus may have parted from his disciples that day, but it certainly was not any sort of breakup, was not any sort of ending of a relationship. In reality, it was much the opposite—a step taken by Jesus to ensure that their and our relationship with Him became what He hoped it would become­—something more than spiritual “children” following him around like puppies fawning all over their master.

No, Jesus seems to have wanted his relationship with his disciples to transition into something new, something more meaningful, maybe even something more powerful.

From this moment on, the work of our Lord would no longer just be His. He was now sharing his mission with us. His work would be our work. His attitudes are our attitudes. His priorities are our priorities. His words are our motivation. His death and resurrection are the meaning and power behind it all. And it’s likely that none of that would have or could have happened had He remained on this earth—drawing all the disciples’ attention away from the place he wanted it to be—on the needs of every single person who could use a little kindness, a little mercy, a little love.

Jesus was leaving this earth in appearance only. He would live on through the Spirit in the hearts and minds, and hands of every person open to God’s grace. And so, this “parting” was the very best type—brought about because one of the parties knew what was best, knew what needed to be done, knew that the pain of the moment would eventually dissipate—and something more beautiful would grow in its place. Faith!

And so, let us not lament what might have been. Let us rejoice in what is—not the absence of our God but the intense presence of our God—our Lord and Savior who is closer to us than He has ever been. May we not look for him just in the heavens, but in ourselves and in one another! And may our relationship with Him become everything he dreams it can be! Jesus, I trust in You!

My Great Grand-daughter Halia Jaley Garcia, Journey with “Life and Faith”

On May 22nd, 2025, my great grand-daughter Halia Jaley Garcia graduated with the class of 2025 from King Kekaulike High School, with honors. She is the daughter of Jason and Ashley Garcia. Ashley is the eldest daughter of our son Cary (deceased) and Geraldine Constantino.

Our son Cary passed away on January 6, 2024, after a prolonged illness. Halia was broken hearted and missed her Papa Cary a lot. She told him before he died, “I want you at my graduation.” And Papa Cary told her, “I will be there.” And I know Papa Cary was there in spirit with the best seat in the house and the rest of the family.

Halia plans to attend the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo and major in Business Administration.

She started a small business with the help of dad, mom, and brother Izaiah. They made shirts, sweatshirts, some with hoods, caps, bracelets, beanies, pins, etc. They were printed with words from Scripture and Christian words, like Amen, Pray, God is God, All the Time, Love, You are Love, God is Love, or whatever anyone wishes to be Holy.

She started this venture to help pay for her college education at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo.

Halia’s favorite scripture is Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

She is also one of our Senior Altar Servers at St. Joseph Church, a member of our Youth Group on Maui, and attended the National Catholic Youth Conference in Long Beach, California.

Reflection on Faith by Halia Jaley Garcia

As high school is coming to an end for me, I’ve realized a few things. It was filled with joy, chaos, and learning experiences from the outside world. School wasn’t the easiest for me. I used to have hard times throughout each school year, including this year (my senior year), but the most important thing that helped me get through it all was my family and my faith. This faith led me to believe I could do whatever my mind set it to. It gave me the strength and capability to keep pushing no matter what. My family made my faith stronger every day with their support, love, and faith. As I’m about to graduate, I will now use my faith to lead me to what my next chapter will be. Keep the faith, share the love.

To all the graduates of the classes of 2025, may God bless you all in your endeavors!

Jesus, I trust in You! Amen!

Deacon Patrick Constantino retired from active Ministry on July 1, 2022. He is still a Deacon in good standing with full faculties to perform all sacraments in the Diocesan of Honolulu Hawai‘i. Constantino has been ordained for thirty-seven years. He is the first Filipino Deacon in the Diocesan of Honolulu. Prior to his ordination, Constantino was in government—first appointed in 1966 as Assistant Sergeant of Arms by the Speaker of the House Elmer F. Cravalho. When Cravalho became Maui’s first Mayor, Constantino became his Executive Assistant—the first of Filipino ancestry. Later, Constantino became the first County Treasurer of Filipino ancestry and the first County Grants Administrator and Risk Manager of Filipino ancestry. Constantino is married to his lovely wife Corazon for sixty-four years. They are blessed with four children, eleven grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren.