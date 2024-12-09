Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoicemaui.com.

Binhi at Ani

Celebrate your special events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,300 plus GET (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit or from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,100 plus GET (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit.

If alcohol is provided and/or served, there is an additional fee of $300 and you must hire two licensed bartenders.

If alcohol is BYOB or placed in coolers, there is an additional fee of $500.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesday,s and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays by appointment only. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

A Bayanihan Christmas: Aggie Cabebe Scholarship Fundraiser will be held on Friday, December 20 at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. Table Sponsor (premium seats for 10) are available for $1,000 while individual seats for the buffet dinner are available at $50 each. The Dinner is to sustain the memory of Aggie Cabebe—a remarkable trailblazer in Maui’s Filipino community—for generations, with the dinner funding the Agrifina Cabebe/Binhi at Ani Scholarship. The Dinner will also honor the 2024 recipient of the Promoting the Bayanihan Spirit Award. For more information, contact Arnel Alvarez at (808) 357.0748 or Lenra1268@gmail.com or Alfredo Evangelista at 808.294.5510 or AlfredoGEvangelista@gmail.com.

Bayanihan Feeding Program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi) and Maui Adult Day Care.

As of October 31, 2024, a total of 29,677 lunches have been distributed.

Teams serving during the month of October 2024 include Maui Filipino Community Council, Miss Maui USA and Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawai‘i Chapter.

There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. Create a Team by contacting Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

The Bayanihan Feeding Program is supported by grants from Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i and Nareit Hawai‘i.

The annual Bayanihan Food Distribution will be held on Saturday, November 16 at Lahaina Intermediate School from 9 a.m. until supplies last (it is expected 600 food boxes will be distributed).

Cash donations and donations of canned goods, fruits, and vegetables are being accepted.

Volunteers are needed to pack the boxes on November 14 and 15 at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. Volunteers are also needed during the actual distribution beginning at 7:30 a.m. Sign up using the Google form: HTTPS://FORMS.GLE/UEBXB 1 K5CUSFA60E6

For more information, contact Nora Cabanilla-Takushi at (808) 276-8861.

Enhance®Fitness for Kūpuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes are continuing. They are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.; from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is an exercise program for those over 50 years of age that improves cardiovascular fitness, strength, flexibility and balance. Since July 2022 and through Octrober 2024, there have been 834 classes with eighty participants. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudette Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Immigration Workshop is scheduled for Saturday, November 23, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The FREE workshop will be presented by The Legal Clinic and will include the following topics: General overview on Immigration laws (different types of visas: immigrant v. non-immigrant); Pathways to lawful permanent resident and citizenship (family petitions, consular processing; work visas; adjustment of status); Issues affecting immigration status: overstay, criminal charges and divorce or marriage; and Consequences of violations to immigration laws (deportation). For more information, please contact Viridiana Preciado, Legal Assistant, The Legal Clinic, at (808) 777-7071 or vpreciado@tlchawaii.org.

Ilocos Surian Association of Maui

The Association will hold its 20th Anniversary Celebration and the Coronation of the Mrs. Ilocos Surian Maui Filipina on November 30, 2024 at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The candidates for the popularity contest are Myrtle Luis, Evelyn Recaido and Marife Watanabe. A $30 dinner donation will support the scholarship program. The evening will include fellowship, entertainment, pageantry and a Filipino-inspired fashion show. Plus door prizes! For more information, contact Meloticia Sta. Maria at (808) 344.3471.

Kaibigan ng Lahaina

Kaibigan ng Lahaina, organized after the Lahaina fires to address the recovery needs of Filipinos and immigrants, held its first event “Lahaina Palengke Night” on November 2 at Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary School featuring Lahaina businesses and community fellowship. Kaibigan ng Lahaina, was granted its 501(c)(3) tax exempt status from the IRS and recently received a $1.6 million grant from the Hawai‘i Community Foundation to establish a Filipino resource center. The center will offer disaster case assistance, mental health resources, and workforce and professional development. For more information, contact Eric Arquero, Executive Director, at (808) 303-8289 or visit https://kaibigannglahaina.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/kaibigannglahaina or https://www.instagram.com/kaibigan_ng_lahaina.

Maui Filipino Community Council

Last month’s inaugural Tiny Miss & Master Filipino American and the Little Miss & Master Filipino American pageant was a success. The winners are: Tiny Miss Filipino-American: Jesse Alexis Magliba Carter (whose parents are Craig & Joanne Carter); Tiny Master Filipino-American: Zyonne Ramos Savedra (whose parents are Ashley & Zoren Savedra); Little Miss Filipino-American: Railee Jane Carter (whose parents are Craig & Joanne Carter); and Little Master Filipino-American: Brixton Midoru Antonio (whose parents are Leah & Glenn Antonio, Jr.).

As an island council of the United Filipino Council of Hawaii, Maui Filipino Community Council will participate in the annual Progress Awards on November 16, 2024 at the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu, Hawaii. Two Maui residents will be honored. Gilbert Keith-Agaran will receive a Progress Award in Law and Jurisprudence while Michelle Santos will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke is slated to receive the Ating Kaibigan (“Our Friend”) award. The Progress Awards began in 1990 and was the brainchild of past president Antonio Ramil.

Philippine Consulate General

During the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu’s consular outreach mission at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center, two hundred sixty consular applicants availed of consular services ranging from passport application and renewal, legalization, civil registration and retention or reacquisition of Philippine citizenship. The Consulate team was led by Consul Grace Bulos and included Assistance to Nationals Officer Hermogenes Cayabyab, Jr., Consular Assistants Elaine Aldaya and Victor Alegado, and Collecting Officer Gia Victorio.

Prior to the outreach mission, the Consulate team conducted a kamustahan session and welfare check of Filipino J1 teachers.

While on Maui, the Consulate team helped to promote Filipino Food Week and visited participating restaurants Balai Pata, Joey’s Kitchen, Tante’s Island Cuisine and Tiffanys.

The Consulate team also visited the Maui Police Department and met with Deputy Chief Wade Maeda and Captain Brian Manlapao.