Dinengdeng & Pinakbet

Christmas Hopes and Memories

Gilbert S.C. Keith-Agaran | Photos courtesy Gilbert Keith-Agaran

I have always looked forward to the Christmas holidays.

One of my personal holiday traditions is watching “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965). I reluctantly gave in some years ago and accepted an AppleTV trial subscription. The streaming service, you see, had the exclusive rights to show all the Peanuts content.

Admittedly, I have the prime seasonal shows on DVD (including “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (1966), “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” (1973), and of course the original Christmas classic). But streaming is just so much more convenient than popping individual discs in the player, as long as the Spectrum WiFi is up and running.

Filipinos, I think, simply get into all things Christmas. As kids in Pā‘ia, we had Cook Pine Christmas trees decorated with bright balls and tinsel.

I remember when my grandfather Lino decided to make a traditional parol. In the outside parlour, he set some bamboo he harvested from a hedge in Ha‘ikū and some “Japanese” paper purchased from Pā‘ia Mercantile. He slit the bamboo into strips and then tied the flexible pieces with twine into two five-pointed stars which he then connected into a frame. He then carefully cut fitted coverings from the crepe-like paper which he glued over the arms of the frame. After the glue dried, he finished by painting some designs on the edge of the star’s five arms and hanging ribbons from each of the points to complete the lantern.

We don’t make homemade parols anymore.

Doris Todd Christian Day School, where I attended elementary school, annually presented a Christmas Program—teacher Leta Carpenter as the titular Grinch Who Stole Christmas remains a fond memory. Students without roles sang carols mixed into the story script.

Our family usually attends the Christmas Eve Pageant at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Parish. It’s a pick-up Pageant again this season. Since the pandemic and with the Parish kids grown up and busy with other concerns I suppose, we haven’t gone caroling.

I tried convincing my spouse (a cradle Episcopalian from Texas) Filipinos begin playing Christmas carols in early Fall because the Christmas season in the motherland covers the “Ber” months (September, October, November, and December). She still hasn’t bought into the notion. In her view, people should follow the holidays in proper seasonal sequence— lights should go up only after the Kahului Hongwanji Bazaar and All Hallows’ Eve.

My mother leaves some Christmas lights up on her house for the entire year.

I continue to believe the major tradition followed by Maui residents—Christian or not—is displaying great generosity during the holidays. As we mark the second Christmas following the Lahaina and Upcountry tragedies, it is good to see and hear reports of rebuilding. It is still true money and materials alone cannot restore what was lost in the fires by so many. But it is heartening how Maui restaurants and local businesses continue to open their hearts to those with great needs in our community.

And as Linus from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” reminds us, the meaning of Christmas is the hope that comes from such gifts of love:

And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be taxed. (And this taxing was first made when Cyrenius was governor of Syria.)

And all went to be taxed, everyone into his own city. And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judaea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; (because he was of the house and lineage of David:) to be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child.

And so it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered. And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.

And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.

And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.

And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men. (Luke 2: 1–14 KJV)

Gilbert S.C. Keith-Agaran hopped around in various positions in the Cayetano Administration before returning home to practice law. He served for a period of time in the Hawai‘i Legislature representing Central Maui communities in the State House of Representatives and the State Senate.