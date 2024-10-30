Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi At Ani

Celebrate your special events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,300 plus GET (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit or from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,100 plus GET (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit.

If alcohol is provided and/or served, there is an additional fee of $300 and you must hire two licensed bartenders.

If alcohol is BYOB or placed in coolers, there is an additional fee of $500.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays by appointment only. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

Bayanihan Feeding Program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi) and Maui Adult Day Care.

As of September 30, 2024, a total of 28,942 lunches have been distributed.

Teams serving during the month of September 2024 include Kīhei & Lahaina Seventh Day Adventist Church, Maui Filipino Community Council, Miss Maui USA and Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawaii Chapter.

There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. Create a Team by contacting Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

The Bayanihan Feeding Program is supported by grants from Bayer Crop Science Hawaii and Nareit Hawai‘i.

The annual Bayanihan Food Distribution will be held on Saturday, November 16 at Lahaina Intermediate School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers are needed to pack the boxes on November 14 and 15 at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center beginning at 5 p.m. Volunteers are also needed during the actual distribution beginning at 8 a.m. For more information, contact Nora Cabanilla-Takushi at (808) 276-8861.

Enhance®Fitness for Kupuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes are continuing. They are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.; from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45a.m. Enhance®Fitness is an exercise program for those over 50 years of age that improves cardiovascular fitness, strength, flexibility and balance. Since July 2022 and through May 2024, there have been 672 classes with eighty participants. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudettte Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Immigration Workshop is scheduled for Saturday, November 23. Details are forthcoming.

Take Out Tuesday was held on September 24, 2024 to raise funds for Binhi at Ani. Many thanks to all the volunteers and to Al’s BBQ for the ono food!

Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation

To kick off the month of October as Filipino-American History Month, the County of Maui in cooperation with the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the Maui Filipino Community Council held a Philippine flag-raising ceremony on October 1. The Philippine flag will be raised at the County of Maui throughout the month of October to “honor Maui’s Filipino community and heritage, its plantation roots, and to celebrate the diversity and culture that makes Maui so unique.”

Maui Filipino Community Council

As part of its Filipino-American History Month celebration, the Maui Filipino Community Council is launching a new event: The Tiny Miss & Master Filipino American and the Little Miss & Master Filipino American pageant. The pageant will be held on October 20, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maui Beach Hotel-Moana Ballroom.

According to Madelyne Pascua, the president of the Council, the “Tiny and Little Filipino American Pageant stands as a beacon of cultural celebration and empowerment during Filipino-American History Month.” There will be four competition phases: active wear, talent, formal wear and a simple onstage Q&A.

Participating in the Tiny pageant (5 to 7 years old) are: Jesse Alexis Magliba Carter (whose parents are Craig & Joanne Carter); Matyz Emi Bulosan Romero (whose parents are Chad & Ashley Romero); Zyonne Ramos Savedra (whose parents are Ashley & Zoren Savedra); Gestler Meg B. Talastas (whose parents are Glester & Madeline Talastas); Topanga Tangatailoa (whose parent is Vilianmi Tangatailoa) and Naya-Raine Ugalino (whose parent is Nayleen Kanai).

Participating in the Little pageant (8 to 10 years old) are: Leanne Alvarez (whose parents are Arnel & Arlene Alvarez); Lexxie Alvarez (whose parents are Arnel & Arlene Alvarez); Brixton Midoru Antonio (whose parents are Leah & Glenn Antonio, Jr.) and Railee Jane Carter (whose parents are Craig & Joanne Carter).

Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawaii

The Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawaii held its 2024-2026 Induction of Officers and Lucy Porte Scholarship Awards Gala Night at the Moana Ballroom of the Maui Beach Hotel on September 21, 2024. Installed as officers and directors by Marion Garzo Saria, the president of the Philippine Nurses Association of America, Inc. were President Luz D. Tabajonda, President-elect Rowena Nikki Baysa, Vice President Monica Natividad, Secretary Genevieve Magaoay, Assistant Secretary Christiana Casio, Treasurer Jeanelyn Onnagan, Assistant Treasurer Mary Jane Paet, Auditor Christine Gumpal and Directors Aileen Concepcion, Mary Jean Guira, Teresita Layugan, Rose Tumacder, and Jolly Uclaray.

The Association, which recently received the prestigious Team DAISY Award for Health Equity, awarded the first recipients of the Lucy Porte Scholarship, named in memory of the Association’s first president. Receiving $1,000 scholarships were Arianna Jade Aurelio (Maui High School), Chloe Garcia (Maui High School), Roxelle Trisha Mae Magliba (Maui High School), Bryanne Nathalie Mangabat (Maui High School), and Arjei Niklaus Paet (HP Baldwin High School).