Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi At Ani

Celebrate your special events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,300 plus GET (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit or from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,100 plus GET (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit.

If alcohol is provided and/or served, there is an additional fee of $300 and you must hire two licensed bartenders.

If alcohol is BYOB or placed in coolers, there is an additional fee of $500.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays by appointment only. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

56th Annual Barrio Fiesta® will be held on Friday, May 23 (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and Saturday, May 24 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.) at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. (See the Lead Story for all the details.)

Bayanihan Feeding Program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi) and Maui Adult Day Care.

Through April 30, 2025, a total of 34,907 lunches have been distributed.

Teams serving during the month of April 2025 include Confederation of Ilocano Association, Incorporated (Samahang Ilokano), Maui Filipino Community Council, and Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawai‘i Chapter.

There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. Create a Team by contacting Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

The Bayanihan Feeding Program is a partnership with Maui Food Bank and is supported by grants from Bayer U.S. Hawai‘i and Nareit Hawai‘i.

Enhance®Fitness for Kupuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes are continuing. Offered in partnership with the County of Maui, Office on Aging, classes are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.; from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is an exercise program for those over 50 years of age that improves cardiovascular fitness, strength, flexibility and balance. Since July 2022 and through December 2024, there have been 894 classes with eighty participants. For more information on

Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudettte Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Scholarship Program

Thanks to the success of the 2025 Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament and the generosity of the Scholarship Partners, Binhi at Ani will award $32,000 in scholarships, with the eight top-rated scholars receiving $2,000 and sixteen receiving $1,000.

The Scholars will be formally introduced at the 2025 Seed and Harvest Dinner on Saturday, July 12. Details to follow.

Maria Lanakila Filipino Catholic Club

The Maria Lanakila Filipino Catholic Club recently held its Flores de Mayo. Crowned as Miss Flores de Mayo was Aubree Cabanilla Navarro, escorted by Aiden Navarro.

Maui Filipino Community Council

Bernadette Amorio Acaso was crowned Miss Maui Filipina on May 3. She now competes in the Miss Hawai‘i Filipina Pageant, scheduled for August 9 on Kaua‘i (held during the annual United Filipino Council of Hawai‘i convention).

If you want to support her by purchasing an advertisement in the Souvenir Program, please contact her at (808) 740-3811.

Ms. Maui Filipina 2025 Jasmine Therese Esguerra will compete in the Mrs. Hawai‘i Filipina Pageant on June 7th at the Hilton Hawaiian Village – Coral Ballroom on O‘ahu. Dinner tickets (purchased in advance) are $140. For more information, contact her at (808) 500-2195.

Philippine Consulate General

The Philippine Consulate General held a Consular Outreach Mission at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center this past May 3 and 4, servicing over 100 Maui residents.

The next mission is scheduled for October 18 and 19 at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center.

Stay tuned for more details.