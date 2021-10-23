Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation

“We are excited to announce we are 99 percent completed with the renovations to the Bahay Kubo structure (the flooring needs to be restored),” said Cherry Respicio Urias, the secretary of the Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation. “Unfortunately, due to fire regulations we were unable to restore the roof with nipa. The new roof will provide added protection to the structure and enjoyment of the Bahay Kubo. The next phase will be repairs to the bridge and landscaping.”

If anyone wants to volunteer to help maintain the Bahay Kubo, please email bahaykubomaui@gmail.com. Monetary donations are still needed and can be mailed to Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation, 32 Hapua Place, Wailuku, HI 96793. T-shirt sales are still available through flipsideurbanapparel.com.

Binhi At Ani

Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center continues to be open for outside gatherings (with specific limits as to the number of guests) and “drive-by” parties. There are specific COVID-19 rules which keep changing such as outdoor gatherings of 50 or less do not need the Mayor’s approval. Please contact the office at (808) 877-7880 for more information. The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bakuna at Binhi at Ani

FREE vaccinations and COVID testing will be offered on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (see page 3) and on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (see page 12). No appointment necessary but highly recommended. Appointments for the vaccination and booster shots may be made by going to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D44A5AB2DA3FEC07-binhi3 or by using the “Vaccine” QR code (above). Appointments for the testing may be made by going to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D44A5AB2DA3FEC07-binhi4 or by using the “Testing” QR code (above). The first 100 to be vaccinated will receive one FREE mini bento and a bottle of water. For more information, contact Alfredo Evangelista at (808) 242-8100 or Chelsea Guzman at (808) 268-4557.

Barrio Fiesta

The 52nd Annual Barrio Fiesta was held virtually on Saturday, October 2, 2021 and was hosted by Chelsea Guzman. In case you missed it, you can see it in its entirety or in segments on the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/BinhiatAniFilipinoCommunityCenter.

Congratulations to Rico San Agustine for winning the Any Kine Sisig Challenge sponsored by Tante’s Island Cuisine.

Congratulations to Felino Garcia for winning the Do The Sungka! sponsored by Johnstone Supply of Maui.

Congratulations to Jenna Arcangel Miller for winning The Barrio Fiesta Voice sponsored by Law Offices of Alfredo Evangelista, A Limited Liability Law Company.

A Bayanihan Christmas

… will be broadcast on Sunday, Dec. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The virtual broadcast will celebrate Sakada Day (Dec. 15), Christmas (Dec. 25) and Rizal Day (Dec. 30) and will be co-hosted by Chelsea Guzman and Kawena Kanhai. A drive by food pick up will also be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A plate of rice, longanisa and fried bangus will sell for $15. A plate of rice, pansit, pork and peas and chicken adobo will sell for $15. Filipino desserts such as cascaron (12 for $10) and banana lumpia (8 for $10) will also be available. For more information about the drive by food pick up, contact Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981 or Marilyn Oura at (808) 280-2057. For more information about sponsorships and advertising during the virtual broadcast, contact Alfredo Evangelista at (808) 242-8100.

#BayanihanFeedingProgram

The program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui. As of Sept. 30, a total of 4,162 meals were served. There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. The teams serving during the month of October are Binhi at Ani, Friends of Michael Victorino and Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawai‘i (PNAMHI). Create a Team by signing up: https://forms.gle/cVUGB6XLmtJi7MVH8 or by contacting Chelsea Guzman, chairperson of Binhi at Ani’s Health and Wellness committee at guzman.chelsea.i@gmail.com. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card https://binhiatani.org/donate/ or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

Bayanihan Food Distribution

Thanks to the financial support of Bayer Crop Science and Maui Food Bank, a Bayanihan Food Distribution will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Stay tuned to Binhi at Ani’s Facebook page for more details or you may call Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981. Volunteers are needed on Friday, Nov. 12 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. To volunteer, please contact Jeanice Paa at (808) 357-2303.

Scholarship Golf Tournament

The Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at The Dunes of Maui Lani. The application will soon be finalized. If you would like to be listed as an Early Sponsor, please contact Arnel Alvarez, Chairperson of the Golf Committee, at (808) 357-0748.

Scholarship Awards

The Application for the 2022 Scholarship will soon be available on-line and through the guidance counselor of each high school. For more information, contact Michelle Balala, Chairperson of the Scholarship Committee, at (808) 268-8915.

Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation

On Oct. 5, the County of Maui in cooperation with the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation held a Philippine Flag Raising Ceremony to commemorate the month of October as Filipino-American History Month. The Philippine flag will be flown at the County of Maui for the entire month of October.

Maui Filipino Community Council

The Council is holding an Uncle Louie’s Portuguese Sausage fundraiser. Two rings of sausage are available for $10. Flavors include Regular (hot or mild), Pineapple, Italian, Maui onion and Okinawan. Pick up will be from Dec. 6 through 10. Please contact Marilyn Oura at (808) 280-2057.

The Council will have its annual election for its officers and directors on Nov. 20. The time and place will be announced later. To be a candidate, your $5 dues must have been paid by Oct. 15. For more information, please contact Emi Cortez at (808) 373-6371 or Marilyn Oura at (808) 280-2057.